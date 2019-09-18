Loading articles...

Lawyers: Videos show inhumane treatment before jail death

DECATUR, Ga. — Lawyers for the family of a man who died in a Georgia jail have released video clips they say show he suffered inhumane treatment in his final hours.

Shali Tilson was arrested in March 2018 on a misdemeanour charges of obstruction of justice and disorderly conduct and booked into the Rockdale County jail, east of Atlanta. A lawsuit filed by his parents says he died nine days later of “a pulmonary embolism caused by dehydration.”

Mawuli Davis, an attorney for Tilson’s parents, said they obtained videos from an unnamed source that show Tilson appearing distressed in his cell and deputies failing to check on him.

The sheriff and deputies have asked a judge to dismiss the lawsuit, which was filed in March and later amended to include details from the videos.

Kate Brumback, The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 19 minutes ago
UPDATE: WB 401 approaching the 400 collectors - tow and MTO on scene, left lane closed.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 08:38 AM
Great day to golf! 🏌️‍♀️🌤☀️
Latest Weather
Read more