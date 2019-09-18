Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Kentucky scraps plan to distribute Real ID licenses
by The Associated Press
Posted Sep 18, 2019 4:15 pm EDT
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky is backing away from its plan to have circuit court clerk’s offices distribute new driver’s licenses that eventually will be needed for domestic air travel.
The state started a pilot program in Franklin and Woodford counties to distribute Real ID licenses in circuit court clerk’s offices. The Transportation Cabinet says the program resulted in unsustainable increases in staffing and workload in those offices.
The cabinet says it will work with lawmakers on developing a network of regional offices to issue the Real ID licenses.
Transportation officials say they believe that’s the “most efficient path forward” to make the licenses available statewide. Beginning Oct. 1, 2020, only people with those IDs will be allowed to board domestic flights or enter U.S. military bases.
Traditional driver’s licenses will still be available in circuit court clerk’s offices.