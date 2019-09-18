Loading articles...

Judge denies Missouri request to allow 20-week abortion ban

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — A federal judge has denied a request by Missouri to allow a ban on abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy to go into effect while the state waits for further court action.

The Kansas Star reports that U.S. District Court Judge Howard Sachs had previously paused parts of Missouri’s new abortion law. It was set to go into effect Aug. 28 and criminalizes abortions after eight weeks of pregnancy.

It also triggered bans at 14, 18 and 20 weeks if the initial eight-week ban was found unconstitutional.

The judge issued a preliminary injunction Aug. 27 against the bans based on gestational age. The state immediately appealed the judge’s decision to the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals. It’s not clear when the appellate court will hear the case.

Missouri asked Sachs to reinstate just the 20-week abortion ban during the appeal.

___

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 09:48 PM
Peel Police say EB/WB Wanless will be closed for several hours between Queen Mary Dr and McLaughlin for this invest…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 06:35 PM
Didn’t wash the car yet this week? Get ‘er done before rain Sunday night. Tomorrow’s forecast below...almost a repe…
Latest Weather
Read more