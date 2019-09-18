Loading articles...

Japan court to rule on TEPCO execs nuclear crisis liability

TOKYO — A Japanese court will decide whether three former Tokyo Electric Power executives are criminally responsible for the 2011 Fukushima meltdowns, the only criminal trial in the nuclear disaster spawned by an earthquake and tsunami.

At stake in the Tokyo District Court ruling Thursday is whether ex-TEPCO chairman Tsunehisa Katsumata and two former executives Sakae Muto and Ichiro Takekuro could have foreseen the tsunami and saved the plant.

The three men are charged with professional negligence, including causing the death of 44 elderly patients forcibly evacuated from a local hospital.

They apologized for the disaster but pleaded not guilty, saying they couldn’t have predicted the tsunami.

The prosecution demanded a five-year prison sentence for each, accusing them of not taking sufficient measures despite knowing the risk.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 09:48 PM
Peel Police say EB/WB Wanless will be closed for several hours between Queen Mary Dr and McLaughlin for this invest…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 06:35 PM
Didn’t wash the car yet this week? Get ‘er done before rain Sunday night. Tomorrow’s forecast below...almost a repe…
Latest Weather
Read more