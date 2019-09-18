Loading articles...

Grand Canyon replacing water pumps along popular trail

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. — Hikers on a popular Grand Canyon trail will have to take a detour while crews replace water pumps.

The months-long project to replace two water pumps along the Bright Angel Trail at Indian Garden starts Monday. Hikers will be routed to a bypass trail.

The pump house sends water to the park’s South Rim that gets more than 6 million visitors a year. The 1960s pumps routinely go out, leading to widespread water restrictions.

The park says the new pumps will provide up to 700 gallons (2.6 cubic meters) of water per minute and can be operated remotely.

The work is expected to continue into next spring.

The Associated Press

