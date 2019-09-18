Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Government transfers land for more border wall
by The Associated Press
Posted Sep 18, 2019 7:53 pm EDT
PHOENIX — The Department of Interior says it is transferring 560 acres (226 hectares) of federal land to the U.S. Army to speed up construction on 70 miles (113 kilometres) of border wall in West Texas, California and Arizona.
This marks the first time the government has transferred land on an emergency basis to build border barriers.
Acting Assistant Secretary for Land and Minerals Management Casey Hammond said Wednesday that “extraordinary measures must be taken to preserve values that would otherwise be lost” at the southern border.
The announcement comes as President Donald Trump visited a newly completed section of the border wall in California. Trump’s signature campaign promise was to build a wall between Mexico and the U.S.
He promised Mexico would pay for it, but he is instead using billions in Defence Department money.
The Associated Press
