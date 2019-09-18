Teen girl seriously injured after stabbing in Don Mills area

A teenage girl is in serious condition after a stabbing in the Don Mills area on Wednesday night.

Police were called to The Donway East and Greenland Road area around 8:30 p.m.

The girl was reportedly bleeding heavily and was taken to hospital with serious injuries which police said appear to be non-life threatening.

Police say the suspect fled on foot. He is described as a 17-year-old brown male with black hair, wearing a black hooded top.

