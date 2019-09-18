Loading articles...

Florida man charged with racially threatening black activist

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — A Florida man has been arrested on charges he cyberstalked and made racist threats against a black activist in Virginia and tried to interfere with his plans to run for a seat on Charlottesville’s city council.

The Justice Department says 31-year-old Daniel McMahon, of Brandon, Florida, was arrested Wednesday on charges that include bias-motivated interference with a candidate for elective office.

Court records don’t name the activist McMahon is accused of harassing. The indictment accuses McMahon of using his social media accounts to intimidate the activist in January and interfere with his political plans.

Heidi Beirich, director of the Southern Poverty Law Center’s Intelligence Project, says McMahon had social media posts shared by Pittsburgh synagogue shooting suspect Robert Bowers.

No lawyer for McMahon was listed in court records.

The Associated Press

