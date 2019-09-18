Loading articles...

Field trip transport will be guided by crash review: University of Victoria

VICTORIA — The University of Victoria says the outcome of a review into a bus crash on Vancouver Island that killed two of its students will guide decisions on transportation for future trips.

A statement from Gayle Gorrill, vice-president of finance and operations, says the university began a review earlier this week and the RCMP investigation will also provide valuable information.

Emma Machado of Winnipeg and John Geerdes from Iowa, who were both 18 years old, were killed when a charter bus with 43 other students on board left a gravel road and landed down an embankment.

Gorrill says its first priority was responding to the needs of students and their families, but the university did begin to look into the circumstances around the bus accident earlier this week.

The RCMP said Wednesday that the cause of the crash remains under investigation and Transport Canada is assisting in the probe.

The students and two teaching assistants were on their way to Bamfield Marine Science Centre on a field trip and the statement says there is another trip scheduled to the centre in October and there no plans to cancel it.

“The Bamfield Sciences Marine Centre is a world-class teaching and research facility that provides our students with incredible opportunities to learn and study on the west coast,” Gorrill says.

 

The Canadian Press

