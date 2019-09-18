Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Federal lawsuit filed over 2017 St. Louis protest arrests
by The Associated Press
Posted Sep 18, 2019 9:36 am EDT
ST. LOUIS — A federal lawsuit alleges that St. Louis police officers mistreated scores of protesters two years ago.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the suit was filed Tuesday against the city and 343 officers and officials. It’s seeking class-action status over the use of a tactic known as a kettle in which officers form lines and encircle crowds deemed unruly.
The procedure resulted in 123 arrests on Sept. 17, 2017, amid protests over the acquittal of Jason Stockley , a former St. Louis officer who had been accused of fatally shooting a black suspect.
City officials say they haven’t seen the suit and won’t comment. It’s one of at least three lawsuits filed this week, just before the statute of limitations deadline. A former substitute teacher and undercover detective also sued.
___
Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com