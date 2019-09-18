Loading articles...

Dutchman's body found, raises Spain's storm death toll to 7

In this image made from video provided by Atlas, emergency services carry an injured woman on a stretcher, in Ontiyente, Spain, Thursday, Sept. 12 2019. A large area of southeast Spain was battered Thursday by what was forecast to be its heaviest rainfall in more than a century, with the storms wreaking widespread destruction and killing at least two people. (Atlas via AP)

MADRID — Spanish police say they have found the body of a missing Dutchman, raising the death toll in last week’s storms and flooding in southeastern Spain to seven.

The Civil Guard in the southeastern province of Alicante said the body was found Tuesday in a canal after he was swept away in the floods.

The 66-year-old man who lived in the nearby town of Dolores was reported missing by his family Sunday. The man’s name was not released.

Emergency rescue workers rescued thousands of people during the storms that slammed into the Mediterranean coastal regions of Valencia, Murcia and eastern Andalusia last week. Some towns and cities reported their heaviest rainfall on record. The downpour forced airports to close as well as intercity train lines, major roads and schools.

