Loading articles...

Detroit girl, 2, dies after head stuck in car's power window

DETROIT — Police say a 2-year-old Detroit girl has died after getting her head stuck in a power window in a car.

Relatives tell TV station WXYZ that Kierre Allen’s father yelled, “My baby, my baby,” when he discovered her stuck in the window Monday. He had fallen asleep in the car in a driveway.

Kierre was rushed to a hospital but couldn’t be revived.

Her father was arrested for unrelated traffic tickets. The girl’s death remains under investigation.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
Stalled vehicle WB 401 approaching the 400 collectors - left lane blocked.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 08:38 AM
Great day to golf! 🏌️‍♀️🌤☀️
Latest Weather
Read more