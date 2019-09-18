Loading articles...

Cries in the night: Life in the limbo of a Mexican shelter

JUAREZ, Mexico — A Mexican shelter three miles from the border has become an international community, home to 130 migrants from 11 countries.

At El Buen Pastor, they wait — for days, weeks and months — for the opportunity to seek asylum in the United States. They endure stifling summer heat, dust storms and crushing boredom. Mothers apologize to their hungry children; Scrabble games go on for an eternity.

Says a 33-year-old Cuban economist who lives there: “Everybody cries here.”

These are disquieting days for the migrants of El Buen Pastor. For the first time since World War II, the U.S. government is turning away thousands of asylum seekers, regardless of their need for refuge.

Cedar Attanasio And Tim Sullivan, The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
Jameson from Springhurst to King is still closed for a fire - EB Lakeshore is slow from approaching Parkside to eas…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:58 AM
Astronomical summer is winding down but heat and humidity is ramping up! #Toronto GTA could have humidex 31-35 Frid…
Latest Weather
Read more