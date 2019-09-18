Loading articles...

Chicago woman shot by gunman on bicycle while walking

Chicago police say a woman walking with co-workers along a street near the central business district was shot by a bicyclist.

Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson says the shooter passed a group of people Wednesday and went directly to the victim and fired a single shot.

Johnson described the shooter as a male wearing dark clothing, a dark baseball cap and light-colored gym shoes. He was riding a dark-colored mountain bike.

Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford says paramedics found the woman lying on a sidewalk, adding she “heard gunfire, felt pain and went down.” The woman was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital and authorities say she is expected to survive.

Johnson says the shooting happened around noon, as the women and co-workers were heading to lunch. He says surveillance cameras operated by businesses in the area captured the shooting on video.

The Associated Press

