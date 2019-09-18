Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Car smashes into lobby of Trump Plaza in New York
by The Associated Press
Posted Sep 18, 2019 4:39 am EDT
NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. — Police say a car has smashed through the glass-doored front lobby of the Trump Plaza in New Rochelle, New York.
Authorities told WABC-TV the incident Tuesday night does not appear to be intentional. They say there are no indications it was anything more than an accident.
The driver was injured and was being questioned by police. Two pedestrians in the lobby of the 40-story luxury residence in Westchester County were also hurt. None of the injuries appeared to be serious.
Photos show the dark sedan sitting just inside the lobby as workers clean up debris.
___
Information from: WABC-TV, http://www.7online.com
The Associated Press
