Canadian Press NewsAlert: Vaping-related illness confirmed in London, Ont.

LONDON, Ont. — Health authorities in London, Ont., say a youth has been diagnosed with a severe respiratory illness related to vaping.

The case was reported today by the Middlesex-London Health Unit, which is expected to release more information at a news conference at 2 p.m. ET.

Health Canada issued a warning recently urging people who vape to watch for symptoms such as a cough, shortness of breath and chest pain.

It also said that health-care professionals should ask patients about their use of e-cigarette products if they have respiratory symptoms.

Health officials in the United States are investigating a mysterious surge of severe breathing illnesses linked to vaping.

They have identified 380 confirmed and probable cases in 36 states and one territory, including six deaths.

The Canadian Press