Canadian Press NewsAlert: Vaping-related illness confirmed in London, Ont.
by The Canadian Press
Posted Sep 18, 2019 11:53 am EDT
LONDON, Ont. — Health authorities in London, Ont., say a youth has been diagnosed with a severe respiratory illness related to vaping.
The case was reported today by the Middlesex-London Health Unit, which is expected to release more information at a news conference at 2 p.m. ET.
Health Canada issued a warning recently urging people who vape to watch for symptoms such as a cough, shortness of breath and chest pain.
It also said that health-care professionals should ask patients about their use of e-cigarette products if they have respiratory symptoms.
Health officials in the United States are investigating a mysterious surge of severe breathing illnesses linked to vaping.
They have identified 380 confirmed and probable cases in 36 states and one territory, including six deaths.
More coming.
The Canadian Press
