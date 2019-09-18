Loading articles...

Bosnia opens organized crime probe into student's death

SARAJEVO, Bosnia — Bosnian prosecutors have opened an organized crime investigation into the unresolved death of a student that has sparked street protests and criticism from the European Union.

In a statement Wednesday, prosecutors said Chief Prosecutor Gordana Tadic told the parents of Dzenan Memic that a probe was launched against several people. No other details were immediately revealed.

Memic, 22, of Sarajevo, died in February 2016 from what prosecutors initially described as intentional homicide, but later treated as a vehicle accident. That led to street protests and allegations of corruption in the judiciary.

EU’s Enlargement Commissioner Johannes Hahn said Tuesday that the delay in bringing justice is “unacceptable.”

Memic’s death along with that of another student David Dragicevic, who was slain in Banja Luka in 2018, have fed discontent in Bosnia.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 07:15 AM
UPDATE: EB 403 approaching Mavis, the problem has moved to the right shoulder, all lanes are now open but still ver…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:58 AM
Astronomical summer is winding down but heat and humidity is ramping up! #Toronto GTA could have humidex 31-35 Frid…
Latest Weather
Read more