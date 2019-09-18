Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Bail hearing set for man charged in plane sabotage case
by Curt Anderson, The Associated Press
Posted Sep 18, 2019 1:04 am EDT
FILE - In this April 24, 2019, photo, American Airlines aircraft are shown parked at their gates at Miami International Airport in Miami. A bail hearing is scheduled for a mechanic charged with sabotaging an American Airlines jetliner as part of a labor dispute. Prosecutors are seeking pretrial detention for 60-year-old Abdul-Majeed Marouf Ahmed Alani at a hearing Wednesday, Sept. 18. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)
MIAMI — A bail hearing is scheduled for a mechanic charged with sabotaging an American Airlines jetliner as part of a labour dispute.
Prosecutors are seeking pretrial detention for 60-year-old Abdul-Majeed Marouf Ahmed Alani at Wednesday’s hearing. Defence attorneys are expected to argue that he should be released from jail on bail.
Alani was arrested earlier this month on a criminal complaint charging that in July he disabled an airliner with 150 people aboard at Miami International Airport because he was upset that ongoing labour negotiations were jeopardizing his chances at earning overtime.
The aircraft did not take off and no one was injured.
Alani is a naturalized U.S. citizen originally from Iraq. Prosecutors have not filed any terrorism-related charges in the case. Alani also has not yet entered a plea.