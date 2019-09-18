Loading articles...

Bail hearing set for man charged in plane sabotage case

FILE - In this April 24, 2019, photo, American Airlines aircraft are shown parked at their gates at Miami International Airport in Miami. A bail hearing is scheduled for a mechanic charged with sabotaging an American Airlines jetliner as part of a labor dispute. Prosecutors are seeking pretrial detention for 60-year-old Abdul-Majeed Marouf Ahmed Alani at a hearing Wednesday, Sept. 18. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)

MIAMI — A bail hearing is scheduled for a mechanic charged with sabotaging an American Airlines jetliner as part of a labour dispute.

Prosecutors are seeking pretrial detention for 60-year-old Abdul-Majeed Marouf Ahmed Alani at Wednesday’s hearing. Defence attorneys are expected to argue that he should be released from jail on bail.

Alani was arrested earlier this month on a criminal complaint charging that in July he disabled an airliner with 150 people aboard at Miami International Airport because he was upset that ongoing labour negotiations were jeopardizing his chances at earning overtime.

The aircraft did not take off and no one was injured.

Alani is a naturalized U.S. citizen originally from Iraq. Prosecutors have not filed any terrorism-related charges in the case. Alani also has not yet entered a plea.

Curt Anderson, The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 35 minutes ago
Nice and quiet on all the major routes. A lot of construction still in place but no problems because of it.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 06:59 PM
#Toronto forecast for Wed. Sep. 18/19: A nice September day to get outside for outdoor activities and not be sweati…
Latest Weather
Read more