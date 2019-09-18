Loading articles...

Author Graeme Gibson, longtime partner of Atwood, dead at 85

NEW YORK — Graeme Gibson, a Canadian novelist and conservationist and the longtime partner of Margaret Atwood, has died.

Gibson’s death was announced Wednesday by Doubleday, which has published both Gibson and Atwood. He was 85 and had been suffering from dementia. Atwood, whose novel “The Testaments” came out last week, said in a statement that she and other family members were “devastated” but also “grateful for his wise, ethical and committed life.”

Gibson wrote novels such as “Five Legs” and “Perpetual Motion,” and he was active with numerous organizations, whether as president of PEN Canada or serving on the council of the World Wildlife Fund Canada. His nonfiction book “Eleven Canadian Novelists” included interviews with Atwood and Alice Munro.

He had two sons with the publisher Shirley Gibson and a daughter with Atwood.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 46 minutes ago
SB DVP south of the 401, the problem has cleared!
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 08:38 AM
Great day to golf! 🏌️‍♀️🌤☀️
Latest Weather
Read more