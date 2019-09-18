Loading articles...

Arizona seeks input on possible upgrades to highway stretch

PHOENIX — The state Department of Transportation says it wants public input on potential improvements to a 59-mile (95-kilometre) stretch of highway connecting metro Phoenix with Payson in east-central Arizona’s pine country.

The department said Tuesday that people can take an online survey on possible improvements for State Route 87, including climbing and passing lanes, rock fall mitigation and traveller information systems.

According to the department, no funding has been identified for the potential improvements but its study now underway will help officials consider what work should be prioritized.

The Associated Press

