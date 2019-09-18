Loading articles...

AP source: Joe Kennedy to challenge Sen. Markey in primary

BOSTON — U.S. Rep. Joe Kennedy III is set to announce a Democratic primary challenge to U.S. Sen. Edward Markey of Massachusetts in 2020.

A person with knowledge of Kennedy’s plans told The Associated Press he will formally make the announcement Saturday. The person wasn’t authorized to pre-empt Kennedy’s announcement and spoke Wednesday on condition of anonymity.

The 38-year-old grandson of Robert Kennedy has been weighing a decision for several weeks.

The 73-year-old Markey has said he plans to run for reelection no matter who else gets in the race.

A Kennedy-Markey duel could put more than a few high-profile Democrats in an awkward position — most notably Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren.

Warren has worked with Markey in the Senate and taught Kennedy at Harvard Law School. She has formally endorsed Markey.

Steve Leblanc, The Associated Press

