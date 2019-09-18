Loading articles...

Algeria army chief orders move to cut protests in Algiers

FILE - In this Sunday, July 1, 2018 file picture Algerian Gen. Ahmed Gaid Salah presides a military parade in Algiers. Algeria's army chief Gen. Ahmed Gaid Salah has ordered Wednesday Sept.18, 2019 gendarmes to block and seize vehicles heading into the capital for weekly demonstrations against the power-structure, claiming that some come with "malicious intentions". (AP Photo/Anis Belghoul, File)

ALGIERS, Algeria — Algeria’s army chief has ordered members of the military to arrest people heading into the capital for weekly pro-democracy demonstrations — and to seize their vehicles — claiming that some come with “malicious intentions.”

Gen. Ahmed Gaid Salah’s tough new stance, announced on Wednesday, comes days after a December 12 date was set for presidential elections — just as he had demanded.

In his speech, Gaid Salah said that for some, coming into Algiers from other regions, has become a “pretext to justify dangerous behaviour.”

Protest marches held in Algiers and other cities since Feb. 22 forced then-President Abdelaziz Bouteflika from office after two decades. Gaid Salah also called for the president to stand down.

Gendarmes, members of the military, often block roads into Algiers, but don’t arrest people.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 46 minutes ago
SB DVP south of the 401, the problem has cleared!
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 08:38 AM
Great day to golf! 🏌️‍♀️🌤☀️
Latest Weather
Read more