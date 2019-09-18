Loading articles...

Alaska Girl Scout group wins appeal of national fee increase

FAIRBANKS, Alaska — The Alaska Supreme Court has ruled in favour of a state Girl Scout chapter in a lawsuit against its national organization over annual fees.

News organizations reported the Supreme Court overruled a lower court decision that said the Girl Scouts of the United States of America national council has exclusive authority over fee increases.

Fairbanks-based Farthest North Girl Scout Council filed the lawsuit over membership dues in 2017.

The lawsuit argues the organization violated its constitution when the board of directors, not the national council, increased the membership cost.

The $12 fee paid by each girl and adult volunteer increased to $15 in 2014 and then $25 in 2018.

Girl Scouts is a non-profit corporation chartered by Congress. Farthest North is responsible for programs in Fairbanks and northern Alaska.

The Associated Press

