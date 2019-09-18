Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Alaska fishing town cut off as budget cuts end ferry service
by The Associated Press
Posted Sep 18, 2019 12:08 am EDT
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — A coastal Alaska fishing town will soon be cut off from vehicles with the closure of its ferry service due to state budget cuts.
Alaska’s Energy Desk reported Monday that the Alaska Marine Highway System will temporarily end service to Cordova following funding cuts by Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy.
The budget cuts approved by the state Legislature are expected to end winter trips to Cordova by the ferry service beginning Friday.
There are no roads to the community about 147 miles (237 kilometres) southeast of Anchorage and the ferry typically runs a few times each week during the winter.
Officials say Cordova, Valdez and the Native village of Tatitlek in Prince William Sound are not expected to receive another ferry until May after this week.
___
Information from: KSKA-FM, http://www.kska.org
The Associated Press
