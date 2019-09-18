Loading articles...

Alaska fishing town cut off as budget cuts end ferry service

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — A coastal Alaska fishing town will soon be cut off from vehicles with the closure of its ferry service due to state budget cuts.

Alaska’s Energy Desk reported Monday that the Alaska Marine Highway System will temporarily end service to Cordova following funding cuts by Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy.

The budget cuts approved by the state Legislature are expected to end winter trips to Cordova by the ferry service beginning Friday.

There are no roads to the community about 147 miles (237 kilometres) southeast of Anchorage and the ferry typically runs a few times each week during the winter.

Officials say Cordova, Valdez and the Native village of Tatitlek in Prince William Sound are not expected to receive another ferry until May after this week.

___

Information from: KSKA-FM, http://www.kska.org

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 10 minutes ago
Northbound DVP down to 1 lane still at Lawrence. Slow moving from Eglinton. Here's a look.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 06:59 PM
#Toronto forecast for Wed. Sep. 18/19: A nice September day to get outside for outdoor activities and not be sweati…
Latest Weather
Read more