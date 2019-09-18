Loading articles...

4 killed in Mexico City shooting; 3 women, 1 child injured

Mexico City prosecutors say a woman and a 14 year old boy are among four people under arrest for allegedly shooting at a house in a gritty downtown neighbourhood, killing four men and wounding three women and a 7-year-old girl.

The prosecutors’ office says the shooting happened before dawn Wednesday in the low-income Doctores neighbourhood.

It says the suspects were detained nearby with two guns and a bag of marijuana. There was no immediate information on a possible motive.

The office says the wounded are being treated at local hospitals, but doesn’t specify their condition.

Mexico City had largely been spared the violence affecting much of the country, but killings in the capital have increased.

The Associated Press

