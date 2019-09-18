Loading articles...

16 nursing homes to accept opioid-addicted patients

BOSTON — More than a dozen Massachusetts nursing homes will now accept patients being treated for opioid addiction.

Athena Health Care Systems reached a settlement on Tuesday with the office of U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling to forgo a practice that has long-remained common among nursing homes.

Athena has agreed to adopt the nondiscrimination policy, provide training to admissions personnel at its 16 nursing homes and pay a civil penalty of $10,000.

The change follows allegations from the U.S. attorney’s office that Athena nursing homes violated the Americans with Disabilities Act by rejecting patients because they were being treated with buprenorphine, one of three medications used to treat opioid use disorder.

Many nursing homes have cited feeling ill-equipped to handle the needs of individuals with opioid addiction.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 8 minutes ago
UPDATE: In Markham, the intersection of Hwy 7 and Ninth Line remains CLOSED for a collision investigation. Reopening time unknown.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 06:35 PM
Didn’t wash the car yet this week? Get ‘er done before rain Sunday night. Tomorrow’s forecast below...almost a repe…
Latest Weather
Read more