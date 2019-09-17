Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Trial in 2015 slaying of 9-year-old Chicago boy to begin
by The Associated Press
Posted Sep 17, 2019 7:14 am EDT
FILE - This file photo provided by the Chicago Police Department shows Corey Morgan. Two of three men accused of taking part in the killing of a 9-year-old Chicago boy to get back at his father, who prosecutors say was in a rival gang, are due to stand trial. Jury selection begins Friday in the murder trial of Dwright Boone-Doty and Corey Morgan, who are charged with killing young Tyshawn Lee in November of 2015 after luring him into an alley by promising to get him a juice box. (Chicago Police Department via AP)
CHICAGO — The trial of two men charged in the 2015 slaying of a 9-year-old Chicago boy who was lured into an alley and shot to death is set to begin.
The Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office says opening statements are set to start Tuesday as one jury will decide to acquit or convict Dwright Boone-Doty and another jury will make the same decision about Corey Morgan.
They are charged with first-degree murder in the slaying of Tyshawn Lee. Authorities say Boone-Doty lured the 4th grader into an alley by promising to buy him a juice box and then shot him. They contend he and Morgan planned to kill the boy because they believed his father was a member of a rival gang responsible for the shooting death of Morgan’s brother.