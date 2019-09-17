Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Teen activist to lawmakers: Forget praise, work on climate
by Matthew Daly, The Associated Press
Posted Sep 17, 2019 2:17 pm EDT
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, 16, left, walks with Amnesty International Secretary General Kumi Naidoo, as she accepts the Ambassador of Conscience Award from the organization, during an event at George Washington University, Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, in Washington. The award is the organization's highest honor for human rights work. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
WASHINGTON — Members of Congress are hailing Swedish teenager Greta Thunberg as a “superpower” for her work to spark a worldwide, youth-driven push to fight climate change.
But Thunberg is not impressed.
At a Senate forum Tuesday, the 16-year-old told lawmakers to “save your praise,” saying she and other youth activists “don’t want it,” especially if officials intend talk about climate change “without doing anything about it.”
Thunberg and other activists swarmed the Capitol ahead of a global climate strike set for Friday. They are calling for immediate action from the world’s governments to halt global warming, reduce fossil fuel consumption and avert environmental catastrophe.
Thunberg told senators, “I know you’re trying, but just not hard enough.”
Massachusetts Sen. Ed Markey said Thunberg brings “moral clarity” to the fight against climate change.