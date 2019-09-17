Loading articles...

Teen activist to lawmakers: Forget praise, work on climate

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, 16, left, walks with Amnesty International Secretary General Kumi Naidoo, as she accepts the Ambassador of Conscience Award from the organization, during an event at George Washington University, Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, in Washington. The award is the organization's highest honor for human rights work. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

WASHINGTON — Members of Congress are hailing Swedish teenager Greta Thunberg as a “superpower” for her work to spark a worldwide, youth-driven push to fight climate change.

But Thunberg is not impressed.

At a Senate forum Tuesday, the 16-year-old told lawmakers to “save your praise,” saying she and other youth activists “don’t want it,” especially if officials intend talk about climate change “without doing anything about it.”

Thunberg and other activists swarmed the Capitol ahead of a global climate strike set for Friday. They are calling for immediate action from the world’s governments to halt global warming, reduce fossil fuel consumption and avert environmental catastrophe.

Thunberg told senators, “I know you’re trying, but just not hard enough.”

Massachusetts Sen. Ed Markey said Thunberg brings “moral clarity” to the fight against climate change.

Matthew Daly, The Associated Press



Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
Stalled truck WB 401 west of Allen express - right lane blocked.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 09:50 AM
High pressure will stay in charge for the next several days. Sunday may feature showers but until then plenty of ☀️…
Latest Weather
Read more