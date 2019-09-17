Loading articles...

St. Louis officer sues over beating by colleagues

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis police officer is suing the city and the police department, claiming he was violently beaten by colleagues while working undercover during a protest.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported Tuesday that Luther Hall’s lawsuit mirrors allegations made by federal prosecutors in the November indictment of four police officers. One officer pleaded guilty earlier this month to lying to the FBI. The other three have pleaded not guilty.

Hall was working undercover on Sept. 17, 2017, during a protest that followed the acquittal of former officer Jason Stockley, who is white, in the fatal shooting of a black suspect.

The lawsuit says the other officers named in the suit did not know Hall was a colleague. The suit says he was slammed to the ground, kicked and beaten.

___

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 9 minutes ago
Stalled truck WB 401 west of Allen express - right lane blocked.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 09:50 AM
High pressure will stay in charge for the next several days. Sunday may feature showers but until then plenty of ☀️…
Latest Weather
Read more