Loading articles...

South Korea downgrades Japan trade status as dispute deepens

SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — South Korea has gone through with plans to drop Japan from a list of countries receiving fast-track approvals in trade in a tit-for-tat reaction to a similar move by Tokyo to downgrade Seoul’s trade status amid a tense diplomatic dispute.

South Korea’ trade ministry says Japan’s removal from a 29-member “white list” of nations enjoying minimum trade restrictions went into effect Wednesday.

The move comes a week after South Korea initiated a complaint to the World Trade Organization over a separate Japanese move to tighten export controls on key chemicals South Korean companies use to manufacture semiconductors and displays.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 8 minutes ago
Forced to eastbound 401 tonight. 427 closed at the 401 and westbound 401 ramp blocked.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 06:59 PM
#Toronto forecast for Wed. Sep. 18/19: A nice September day to get outside for outdoor activities and not be sweati…
Latest Weather
Read more