Nielsen's top programs for Sept. 9-15

NEW YORK — Prime-time viewership numbers compiled by Nielsen for Sept. 9-15. Listings include the week’s ranking and viewership.

1. NFL Football: Philadelphia at Atlanta, NBC, 17.64 million.

2. “NFL Post-Game,” Fox, 15.02 million.

3. NFL Football: Houston at New Orleans, ESPN, 13.53 million.

4. “Democratic Presidential Debate,” ABC, 12.95 million.

5. “Sunday Night NFL Pre-Kick,” NBC, 12.91 million.

6. “The OT,” Fox, 11.09 million.

7. NFL Football: Denver at Oakland, ESPN, 10.95 million.

8. “America’s Got Talent” (Tuesday), NBC, 9.48 million.

9. “Football Night in America, Part 3,” NBC, 9.4 million.

10. “America’s Got Talent” (Wednesday), NBC, 8.46 million.

11. “60 Minutes,” CBS, 7.48 million.

12. NFL Football: Tampa Bay at Carolina, NFL Network, 6.67 million.

13. “NCIS,” CBS, 5.69 million.

14. “Celebrity Family Feud,” ABC, 4.79 million.

15. “FBI,” CBS, 4.77 million.

16. “American Ninja Warrior,” NBC, 4.64 million.

17. “Football Night in America, Part 2,” NBC, 4.6 million.

18. “Big Brother” (Sunday), CBS, 4.59 million.

19. “Big Brother” (Thursday), CBS, 4.58 million.

20. “NCIS: New Orleans,” CBS, 4.55 million.

___

ABC and ESPN are owned by The Walt Disney Co.; CBS is a division of CBS Corp.; Fox is owned by 21st Century Fox; NBC is owned by NBC Universal.

The Associated Press

