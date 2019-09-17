Loading articles...

Necropsy finds dog was dead before being dragged by car

WILSON, La. — A driver accused of dragging a leashed dog to death behind a car in Louisiana will not be charged with animal cruelty.

News outlets report a necropsy performed by the Louisiana Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory determined the dog was already dead before the dragging occurred Sunday afternoon in Wilson.

East Feliciana Parish Sheriff Jeff Travis says a witness shared video of the dragging with authorities. He says investigators were able to get the license plate information, which revealed the vehicle was a rental. The driver’s name wasn’t released.

Travis says the facts of the case don’t support a criminal charge. The sheriff’s office is still investigating.

It’s unclear how the dog died.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 11 minutes ago
@680NEWS UPDATE: WB QEW west of Bronte - the right lane remains blocked for ongoing cleanup.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 06:59 PM
#Toronto forecast for Wed. Sep. 18/19: A nice September day to get outside for outdoor activities and not be sweati…
Latest Weather
Read more