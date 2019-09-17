Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Mexico asks French auctioneers to halt sale of artifacts
by The Associated Press
Posted Sep 17, 2019 5:06 pm EDT
MEXICO CITY — The Mexican government is asking a French auction house to halt the planned sale of a collection of about 120 pre-Hispanic artifacts, saying some are fakes and others should be returned to Mexico.
The relics are being offered by the French auction house Millon at a sale scheduled for Wednesday in Paris.
The auction house did not respond to a request for comment.
Mexico’s Foreign Relations Department said 95 of the mainly stone and clay statuettes appear to be from Mexican cultures. The departments said “it is worth noting that a certain number of the items listed in the catalogue could be recently created imitations.”
A French couple, Manichak and Jean Aurance, started the collection in the 1960s.
Mexico passed a law in 1972 prohibiting the export of such artifacts.
