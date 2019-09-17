Man struck by vehicle near Warden and Lawrence

A man believed to be in his 50s has been rushed to hospital after being struck by a vehicle near Warden and Lawrence.

Police were called to Crockford Boulevard at Lawrence Avenue East to reports of a pedestrian struck just after 8 p.m.

The victim was found with serious, possibly life-threatening injuries and is being taken to a trauma centre by emergency run.

The involved driver remained on the scene.

Lawrence is blocked in both directions for the investigation.