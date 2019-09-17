Loading articles...

LA mayor is willing to work with Trump to end homelessness

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti says he hopes President Donald Trump will work with the city to end homelessness as the president visits California for a series of fundraisers.

Trump is expected to attend a fundraiser dinner in Beverly Hills Tuesday at the home of real estate developer Geoffrey Palmer. The president has complained about the extent of homelessness in California, which his administration has blamed on Democrats.

Garcetti says the federal government could aid Los Angeles with surplus property or money to create additional shelters. The mayor also pushed back on a White House report that suggests using law enforcement in combating homelessness, saying it’s not possible for authorities to arrest their way out of the issue.

Garcetti says he has not been invited to meet with the president.

The Associated Press

