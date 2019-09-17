Loading articles...

Japanese officials cautious on prospects for US trade deal

TOKYO — Officials in Japan appear wary over the prospects for a trade deal with the U.S. after President Donald Trump said he was prepared to sign a pact soon.

Japan’s chief government spokesman, Yoshihide Suga, said Tuesday that the two sides are still finalizing details after reaching a basic agreement in late August on trade in farm products, digital trade and other industries.

Trump’s notice to Congress, released by the White House, did not mention tariffs on autos and parts, long a sticking point between the two countries.

Suga said Trump and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe are considering signing a deal in late September when they attend the U.N. General Assembly in New York.

He and other officials said a formal agreement has not yet been reached.

The Associated Press

