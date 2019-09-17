Loading articles...

Former Canopy co-CEO Bruce Linton sees big opportunity in psychedelics

Bruce Linton addresses the audience at the World Cannabis Congress in Saint John, New Brunswick on June 18, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

Canopy Growth Corp.’s co-founder and recently ousted co-chief executive says his eye is on a new frontier for medicine beyond cannabis: psychedelics.

Bruce Linton says he will be a director at Mind Medicine Inc., an Australian-based entity that is seeking to establish psychedelic-assisted treatments for mental illness, such as medicinal psilocybin and medicinal MDMA.

He sees the opportunity for psychedelics as medicine as similar to the outlook for medicinal cannabis five or six years ago, where regulations were starting to ease in some jurisdictions.

Linton is not out of the cannabis business, however, and says he will be an active adviser at a pair of companies in the U.S. He will serve as a special adviser to animal health and CBD company Better Choice and executive chairman at recreational dispensary Gage Cannabis Co.

He will also be an activist investor in OG DNA Genetics Inc. and Slang Worldwide Inc., a cannabis consumer packaged goods company whose co-founders previously sold Mettrum Health Corp. to Canopy.

The roles come after Linton was terminated from the top job at the Smiths Falls, Ont-based cannabis company in July. Canopy Growth holds its annual meeting of shareholders in Toronto today.

 

 

Companies in this story: (TSX:WEED)

 

The Canadian Press

