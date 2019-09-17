Loading articles...

Facebook to train AI systems using police video

FILE - In this March 17, 2019, file photo a police officer stands guard in front of the Masjid Al Noor mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand, where one of two mass shootings occurred. Facebook will work with law enforcement organizations to train its machine learning technology to recognize videos of violent events as part of a broader effort to crack down on extremism. The move comes after its artificial intelligence did not detect the first-person video of a terrorist attack on the mosque in Christchurch. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu, File)

NEW YORK — Facebook will work with law enforcement organizations to train its artificial intelligence systems to recognize videos of violent events as part of a broader effort to crack down on extremism.

Facebook’s AI systems were unable to detect live-streamed video of a mass shooting at a mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand.

The effort will use body-cam footage of firearms training provided by U.S. and U.K. government and law enforcement agencies. The aim is to develop systems that can automatically detect first-person violent events without also flagging similar footage from movies or video games.

Facebook has been working to crack down on extremist material on its service, so far with mixed success.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 9 minutes ago
Stalled truck WB 401 west of Allen express - right lane blocked.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 09:50 AM
High pressure will stay in charge for the next several days. Sunday may feature showers but until then plenty of ☀️…
Latest Weather
Read more