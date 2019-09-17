Loading articles...

B.C. child OK after finding and eating anti-anxiety drug at school

KELOWNA, B.C. — An elementary school student in British Columbia has recovered and returned to class after accidentally overdosing on a powerful drug.

The Central Okanagan school district says the eight-year-old swallowed the drug after finding it on the floor of his classroom in Kelowna last week.

The district says tests of the pinkish, powdery sample obtained by the RCMP indicate it was an illicit form of benzodiazepine, a class of drug commonly prescribed for anxiety, insomnia, muscle spasms and other ailments.  

Police have not determined how or why the drug was left in the classroom and an investigation continues.

A news release issued last week by Central Okanagan Superintendent of Schools Kevin Kaardal said staff thoroughly cleaned the classroom and it was inspected by the district’s health and safety officials.

The school principal also spoke to the class Monday to help the youngsters understand what happened and remind them about the dangers of handling or eating unknown substances. (CKFR)

The Canadian Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 18 minutes ago
Eastbound 401 approaching Dixon there's a collision in the left lane
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 09:50 AM
High pressure will stay in charge for the next several days. Sunday may feature showers but until then plenty of ☀️…
Latest Weather
Read more