Australia concerned for 3 held in Iran on spying charges

CANBERRA, Australia — An Australian government minister has expressed concern for three Australians arrested in Iran on suspicion of spying and separated their plight from a tense standoff in the Middle East over the weekend attack on Saudi Arabian oil facilities.

Trade Minister Simon Birmingham was responding after Iran on Tuesday acknowledged for the first time that it was holding three Australian citizens, including two British dual nationals, on suspicion of espionage.

Birmingham told Australian Broadcasting Corp. on Wednesday his government “continues to seek information and clarity” about the arrests.

Iran confirmed the arrests of Melbourne University Middle East expert Kylie Moore-Gilbert in October and travel blogging couple Mark Firkin and Jolie King in July as fallout continues from the Saudi attack.

Birmingham described that attack as “separate matters” from the trio’s plight.

The Associated Press