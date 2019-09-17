Loading articles...

Australia concerned for 3 held in Iran on spying charges

CANBERRA, Australia — An Australian government minister has expressed concern for three Australians arrested in Iran on suspicion of spying and separated their plight from a tense standoff in the Middle East over the weekend attack on Saudi Arabian oil facilities.

Trade Minister Simon Birmingham was responding after Iran on Tuesday acknowledged for the first time that it was holding three Australian citizens, including two British dual nationals, on suspicion of espionage.

Birmingham told Australian Broadcasting Corp. on Wednesday his government “continues to seek information and clarity” about the arrests.

Iran confirmed the arrests of Melbourne University Middle East expert Kylie Moore-Gilbert in October and travel blogging couple Mark Firkin and Jolie King in July as fallout continues from the Saudi attack.

Birmingham described that attack as “separate matters” from the trio’s plight.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 11 minutes ago
@680NEWS UPDATE: WB QEW west of Bronte - the right lane remains blocked for ongoing cleanup.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 06:59 PM
#Toronto forecast for Wed. Sep. 18/19: A nice September day to get outside for outdoor activities and not be sweati…
Latest Weather
Read more