Anchorage police release name of man found killed

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Anchorage police have released the name of a man found dead last week on the city’s east side.

Police say the man killed was 49-year-old Reid Labeck.

A passer-by on Thursday night found Labeck’s body at a wooded camp south of Debarr Road and Boston Street.

Homicide detectives concluded that Labeck had suffered trauma to his body and classified the case as a homicide.

Police have asked witnesses with information or surveillance video to contact them.

The Associated Press

