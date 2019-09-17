Loading articles...

5 rights groups urge UN chief to condemn China over Muslims

Five human rights organizations are urging U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to condemn the Chinese government’s detention of more than a million Muslims in the Xinjiang region and call for the immediate closure of government detention camps.

In a letter to the U.N. chief released Tuesday, the groups say these actions would be an important contribution to addressing “one of the most pressing human rights issues of our time.”

The letter was signed by Human Rights Watch, Amnesty International, the International Commission of Jurists, the International Federation for Human Rights and the World Uyghur Conference.

The five groups cautioned Guterres “against any action that might lend credence to Beijing’s narrative that the unlawful detention of over a million Uighurs and other Muslims is a necessary measure to counter terrorism.”

The Associated Press

