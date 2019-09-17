Loading articles...

4 officers caught on camera kicking man avoid jail time

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — New Jersey authorities say four police officers caught on camera kicking a man after a fiery crash will not face jail time.

Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez says Tuesday that Jersey City Police Lieutenant Keith Ludwig, MD Khan, Officer Eric Kosinski, and Officer Francisco Rodriguez will not be sentenced to jail but will be prohibited from working in law enforcement in the state.

The officers were involved in a high-speed chase in June 2017 when three officers fired shots at the suspect during pursuit. The suspect’s vehicle then crashed into a car driven by Miguel Feliz-Rodriguez.

Both vehicles caught on fire. Video footage shows that when Feliz-Rodriguez got out of his car, he was beaten and dragged by Ludwig and Khan.

All four officers pleaded guilty to charges in connection to the crash.

The Associated Press

