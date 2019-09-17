2 men shot near Jane and Finch

Two men have been taken to hospital after being shot near Jane and Finch Streets.

Police were called to Jane and York Gate Boulevard to reports of a shooting. Witnesses say they heard multiple rounds of shots fired and at least 10 gunshots were reported.

One victim was taken to a trauma centre with possibly life-threatening injuries and a second victim suffered serious injuries. They were found in different spots in the same area of the shooting.

Vehicles in the area also sustained damage from the gunshots.

There’s no suspect information available at this time.