2 men shot near Jane and Finch

Last Updated Sep 17, 2019 at 10:30 pm EDT

Two men have been taken to hospital after being shot near Jane and Finch on Sept. 17, 2019.

Police were called to Jane and York Gate Boulevard to reports of a shooting. Witnesses say they heard multiple rounds of shots fired and at least 10 gunshots were reported.

One victim was taken to a trauma centre with possibly life-threatening injuries and a second victim suffered serious injuries. They were found in different spots in the same area of the shooting.

Vehicles in the area also sustained damage from the gunshots.

There’s no suspect information available at this time.

AndyPet

we hear about this area far too much, for decades it has been an issue and the mayor(s) have done little or nothing

September 17, 2019 at 9:13 pm
John666

I’m really tired of that Peel region violence spilling over into the 416

September 17, 2019 at 9:23 pm
