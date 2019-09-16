Loading articles...

Plane crash in Colombia kills 7 people

CARACAS, Venezuela — Officials in Colombia say a small plane carrying local government officials has crashed in the southern part of the country, killing seven of the nine people aboard.

The Civil Aeronautics agency says the twin-engine PA31 crashed into a house Sunday afternoon in the city of Popayan minutes after taking off. The aircraft operated by the Transpacifico company was headed for the city of Lopez de Micay.

Cauca provincial Gov. Oscar Campo tweeted that the plane was carrying local government officials and he said he was praying for the health of the two survivors.

Authorities said they were investigating the cause of the crash.

The Associated Press

