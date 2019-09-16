Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Man pleads guilty in fatal crash that killed NYC couple
by The Associated Press
Posted Sep 16, 2019 8:08 pm EDT
BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. — An upstate New York man accused of driving recklessly in a fatal crash that killed a couple on Memorial Day weekend has pleaded guilty.
Dickie Winn, of Cohoes, pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide in Saratoga County Court on Monday.
Winn says he “engaged in reckless driving” behind the wheel of his pickup truck when it struck another vehicle, killing 33-year-old John Heneghan and 32-year-old Caitlyn Holtzman in Clifton Park in May.
The Times Union reports 59-year-old Winn had a blood alcohol level of 0.16, twice the state legal limit at the time of crash.
Holtzman and Heneghan, both New York City residents, were in a car with three other passengers, who suffered serious but non-life -threatening injuries.
Winn is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 21.
