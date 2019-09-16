Loading articles...

Kanye West brings 'Sunday Service' to Georgia

FILE - In this Sept. 7, 2018, file photo, Kanye West attends the Ralph Lauren 50th Anniversary Event held at Bethesda Terrace in Central Park during New York Fashion Week in New York. West brought his collection of choir singers and musicians to an Atlanta-area megachurch for his religious popup performance called “Sunday Service.” News outlets reported West visited New Birth Missionary Baptist Church on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, drawing a large group of parishioners and celebrities. West’s popup group has made various appearances on Sundays since January including a stop in Dayton, Ohio at a benefit event supporting the community affected by the mass shooting. (Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP, File)

LITHONIA, Ga. — Rapper Kanye West brought his collection of choir singers and musicians to an Atlanta-area megachurch for his religious popup performance called “Sunday Service.”

News outlets report West visited New Birth Missionary Baptist Church on Sunday drawing a large group of parishioners and celebrities including rappers T.I. and 2 Chainz.

The rapper’s wife, Kim Kardashian West, on the ABC daytime show “The View” said West’s “Sunday Services” is a musical ministry and Christian service that discusses Jesus and God.

The church’s Instagram stories show West performing “Father Stretch my Hands,” and a gospel set to the tune of Ginuwine’s “So Anxious.”

West’s popup group has made various appearances on Sundays since January including a stop in Dayton, Ohio at a benefit event supporting the community affected by the mass shooting .

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 08:26 AM
New problem EB Gardiner east of Islington in the express, the right lane blocked with a collision.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:16 AM
You might not want to see this! It’s the last full week of summer! Astronomical Autumn arrives early next Monday m…
Latest Weather
Read more