Kanye West brings 'Sunday Service' to Georgia

LITHONIA, Ga. — Rapper Kanye West brought his collection of choir singers and musicians to an Atlanta-area megachurch for his religious popup performance called “Sunday Service.”

News outlets report West visited New Birth Missionary Baptist Church on Sunday drawing a large group of parishioners and celebrities including rappers T.I. and 2 Chainz.

The rapper’s wife, Kim Kardashian West, on the ABC daytime show “The View” said West’s “Sunday Services” is a musical ministry and Christian service that discusses Jesus and God.

The church’s Instagram stories show West performing “Father Stretch my Hands,” and a gospel set to the tune of Ginuwine’s “So Anxious.”

West’s popup group has made various appearances on Sundays since January including a stop in Dayton, Ohio at a benefit event supporting the community affected by the mass shooting .

The Associated Press