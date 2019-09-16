Loading articles...

House panel investigates Elaine Chao for possible conflicts

WASHINGTON — The House Oversight Committee says it is investigating whether Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao acted improperly to benefit herself or her family’s shipping company.

Two Democratic leaders sent a letter Monday asking Chao to turn over documents related to the New York-based company, Foremost Group. Chao’s father and sisters own the company, which transports material to and from China.

The New York Times reported that Chao may have used her Cabinet position to benefit the company and increase its influence and status with the Chinese government.

Chao has denied wrongdoing.

Democratic Reps. Elijah Cummings of Maryland and Raja Krishnamoorthi (krish-nah-MOOR’-thee) of Illinois said they are examining Chao’s statements and actions and whether she complied with ethics rules. Cummings chairs the Oversight panel, while Krishnamoorthi heads an economic and consumer policy subcommittee.

Matthew Daly, The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 7 minutes ago
UPDATE: EB 403 approaching Burnhamthorpe - emergency crews on scene, left lane closed.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 29 minutes ago
Retweeted @ECCCWeatherON: We have received a few reports of funnel clouds in the Essex County area. A Funnel Cloud Advisory is now in effect. http…
Latest Weather
Read more