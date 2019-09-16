Loading articles...

GOP Senate leader stands by Kavanaugh after new allegation

FILE - In this Nov. 30, 2018, file photo Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh sits with fellow Supreme Court justices for a group portrait at the Supreme Court Building in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

WASHINGTON — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is standing by Brett Kavanaugh as some Democrats seize on a new, uninvestigated allegation of sexual impropriety against the Supreme Court justice.

The Kentucky Republican said Monday that the allegation of sexual misconduct by Kavanaugh while at Yale “probably felt a little like Groundhog Day” after The New York Times reported on it over the weekend. McConnell called it “yet another poorly sourced, thinly reported unsubstantiated allegation.”

The latest claim mirrors one offered during Kavanaugh’s confirmation process by Deborah Ramirez, a Yale classmate who claimed Kavanaugh exposed himself to her during a drunken party. The Times story said the other woman supposedly involved declined to be interviewed and her friends say she doesn’t recall the episode.

Several Democratic presidential candidates have called for Kavanaugh’s impeachment.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 7 minutes ago
UPDATE: EB 403 approaching Burnhamthorpe - emergency crews on scene, left lane closed.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 29 minutes ago
Retweeted @ECCCWeatherON: We have received a few reports of funnel clouds in the Essex County area. A Funnel Cloud Advisory is now in effect. http…
Latest Weather
Read more