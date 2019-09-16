Loading articles...

Former 'The Wire' actor escapes Baltimore police custody

BALTIMORE — Maryland authorities are searching for a former actor from the Baltimore-based television show “The Wire” who they say escaped custody after being taken to a hospital.

Baltimore police say Christopher Clanton Sr. was arrested Sept. 12 for violating a protective order and was taken to a hospital for a check-up ahead of being booked into jail.

Police say he escaped Friday. Court records show he has three other pending criminal cases.

News outlets report that Clanton posted on Facebook that he “basically walked out of the front door.”

Clanton played Savino Bratton in two seasons of “The Wire,” an acclaimed HBO drama about Baltimore.

The Associated Press

